Pampanga’s Emma Mary Tiglao crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025

The glittering stage of the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City became the epicenter of beauty, grace, and advocacy on 24 August 2025, as Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga was crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025, earning the right to represent the country at the upcoming Miss Grand International.

Hosted by reigning Miss World Asia Krishnah Gravidez and Universal Woman 2024 Maria Gigante, the finale showcased 29 candidates vying for four major crowns. The evening opened with an energetic production number, followed by the announcement of the Top 15 semifinalists, which included favorites from Pampanga, Zambales, Aklan, Rizal, and Quezon City.

Special awards heated up the competition, with Tiglao dominating the stage early on, sweeping Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Miss Monarch Montage, and Miss Bench. Nikki Buenafe of Quezon City impressed with her winning National Costume, while Michelle Arceo of Taguig stood out as the Grand Voice Winner.

The hallmark speech of peace segment brought some of the most powerful moments of the night.

Chelsea Joy Arciaga of Alabang, Muntinlupa spoke against bullying, saying “wars don’t begin with weapons, they begin with words.”

Anita Rose Gomez of Zambales drew from her own struggles with poverty, declaring, “When we choose kindness and love as our greatest weapon, we don’t just end wars—we begin healing.”

Tiglao delivered with conviction, saying, “A world without war is not just a dream, it is a decision. And that decision begins with us—right here, right now.”

Jasmine Garner of FilCom Canada highlighted inclusivity, calling for humanity to live by “Mercy, Goodwill, and Inclusion.”

When the final results were revealed, Tiglao of Pampanga captured the golden crown and the chance to bring the Philippines closer to a back-to-back win at Miss Grand International. Other national titles and placements were awarded to:

Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2025 – Beatriz Abalajon McLelland (Aklan)

Miss Asia Pacific International Philippines 2025 – Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales)

Miss Face of Beauty International Philippines 2025 – Nikki Buenafe (Quezon City)

Miss Tourism World Philippines 2025 – Michelle Arceo (Taguig City)

1st Runner-up – Margarette Briton (Bicolandia)

2nd Runner-up – Bea Ocampo (Rizal Province)

Reigning Miss Grand International 2024 Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, the first Filipina to win the global golden crown, graced the stage for her farewell walk, symbolically passing on the torch to Tiglao and the new batch of queens.

The 2025 Miss Grand Philippines pageant once again proved to be more than a beauty contest — it was a celebration of beauty, entertainment, and purpose. With strong advocacies, inspiring speeches, and remarkable performances, the coronation night underscored the Filipino woman’s voice in championing peace, inclusivity, and cultural pride on the world stage.

Congratulations to Emma Mary Tiglao and her sister queens — may their reigns continue to inspire and uplift!