Pampanga governor hits P273-M Candating project

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Lilia Pineda has called for an immediate halt to the controversial Candating Flood Control Project in Arayat, Pampanga, warning that the P273-million infrastructure initiative has become a “deadly mistake” that worsens, rather than prevents, flooding.

During a briefing with the media, Pineda recalled her 2024 inspection of the site, where she saw cracked slope protections, clogged drainage channels, and other signs of substandard construction. The governor emphasized that the project, which was supposed to shield residents from seasonal floods, has instead aggravated the situation.

“Despite repeated funding and repairs, the project failed within a year of completion. Instead of easing floods, it made them worse,” Pineda said.

She also publicly questioned the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over what she described as an opaque budget increase. The project, originally estimated at P100 million, ballooned to P273 million without clear justification.

“I thought it was only P100 million, but it turned out to be three installments of P91 million each,” Pineda explained. “Even if you add billions more, it won’t help — because the design itself is flawed.”

The Candating project was awarded to Edmarri Construction and Trading, with funds allocated in two phases: P91 million in 2023 and P182 million in 2024.

According to reports, the project was prioritized under former Senior Deputy Speaker Dong Gonzales, now Special Adviser to the Speaker.

Pineda highlighted the dramatic impact on local communities, painting a stark picture of worsening floods.

“Before, floods would reach knee level. Now, they reach chest height and can last for up to two months,” she said, emphasizing how ordinary residents are the ones paying the price.

The governor did not mince words in calling for stronger oversight of public works projects. She vowed that no future flood control or infrastructure initiative should move forward without a comprehensive master plan that guarantees safety, efficiency and accountability.

Regarding the recent media reports of a P293-billion flood control program in Pampanga, Pineda admitted she has no direct knowledge of the initiative. Still, she assured the public that she would personally inspect every project under the scheme to ensure funds are properly used and designs are effective.

Pineda’s intervention highlights the growing tension between local government leaders and national agencies over the management of flood control projects, especially amid rising public scrutiny over alleged corruption, substandard construction, and misallocation of funds.

For residents of Arayat and nearby towns, these projects are more than statistics — they are the difference between safely navigating the rainy season or losing livelihoods, homes and peace of mind.