Pakil grade schoolers get 2,000 Rice Soy packs

Rice Soy is a meal pack distributed to schoolchildren by the non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAHP) as part of the Department of Education’s School-Based Feeding Program. Each pack consisting of rice fortified with vitamins and minerals is simply boiled and mixed with its flavor to make champorado, guinataan, monggo, arroz caldo and chicken carrot porridge.

On 16 August 2025, some 2,000 Rice Soy packs were distributed to Grades 1 to 6 students of Saray Elementary School in Pakil, Laguna.

Helping RAHP prepare the packs were volunteers from Prime Infra Foundation and hydroelectric plant operator Ahunan Power.

RAHP works with public and private organizations to help address child hunger and malnutrition in the Philippines.

Marga Dayapera, area coordinator of RAHP, said groups like Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power help it in reaching more students.

Dayapera said the recent packing activity is the second partnership with Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power. In September 2024, they also supported RAHP’s feeding program for 200 kinder to grade 1 students of the same school, underscoring the organizations’ continued commitment to the community of Pakil.

One of the volunteers, Niño Gragas, said the Rice Soy can really help children become healthy.

Milagros Almario, also a member of community-based women’s enterprise Tanglaw Women of Pakil, added that the collaboration helps many Pakil children who are hungry or lack nutrition.

The collaboration is also in line with Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power’s own social programs dubbed “Tayo Na Pakil” which covers improving child nutrition and strengthen community development in Pakil.

“Tayo Na Pakil” is a community-centered approach to inclusive growth and supports Pakil’s vision of a healthier, more sustainable future alongside the development of Ahunan Power’s 1,400-megawatt Pakil Pumped Storage Hydropower Project.