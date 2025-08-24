'Paddington The Musical' introduces principal West End cast

Paddington The Musical’s principal West End cast has been announced.

With music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale, and a direction by Luke Sheppard, the musical is based on Michael Bond's novels and tells the story of a little, lost bear from Peru who travels to London in need of a new home. In addition to finding contentment with the Brown family, Paddington learns that London may be hazardous for a bear in its early years.

The principal cast includes Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr. Gruber) and Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird). The role of Jonathan Brown will be played by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse.

“Having had the immense privilege to work with Tom, Jessica and Luke to create and develop this brand-new musical over several years, it’s incredibly exciting to be starting rehearsals with this extraordinary company. We can’t wait until the first preview, when we will reveal who will be playing Paddington, and the brilliant creative team who are responsible for bringing this very special bear to life on stage,” producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said.

The full cast has yet to be announced.

Paddington The Musical will open at London's Savoy Theater on 1 November.