P74.8M worth of illegal drugs seized at Matnog Port

Authorities seized P74.8 million worth of illegal drugs at the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Matnog Port in Barangay Caloocan, Matnog, Sorsogon, the Coast Guard District Bicol (CGDBCL) reported.

The seizure involved 11 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia, confiscated by personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Matnog and the Inter-Agency Illicit Drug Interdiction Task Group (IIDITG) of Sorsogon Province.

CGDBCL identified the suspects as a 19-year-old male from Pualas, Lanao del Sur, and a 34-year-old male from San Miguel, Manila. The two were apprehended for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to the report, personnel from PDEA Matnog alerted CGSS Matnog about a vehicle allegedly transporting illegal drugs at the port and requested the assistance of a Coast Guard K9 team for inspection.

Acting swiftly, CGSS Matnog, together with CGIG Bicol, Coast Guard Intelligence Unit Matnog, the CG K9 Team, and the IIDITG Sorsogon Province, conducted verification and confirmation procedures.

During the inspection, narcotic detection dogs “Semion” and “Laica” positively indicated the presence of illegal drugs inside a white Toyota Hilux with plate number NGR 9539.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure that appropriate legal actions are pursued against the apprehended individuals.