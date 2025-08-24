One Meralco Foundaton extends support to afp reservists and veterans

One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the social development arm of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has extended support to reservists and veterans of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
Together with Meralco Networks and Information Communication Technology and Transformation (ICTT) offices, OMF turned over computer sets to the AFP Pension and Gratuity Management Center and the AFP Reserve Command.
Commo Luidegar Casis, chief of the AFP Pension and Gratuity Management Center, welcomed the donation that will support their workforce by allowing them to better serve AFP retirees who contributed greatly to keeping the country safe.
“These desktop units will help enhance our productivity and improve the delivery of services to our pensioners and to their beneficiaries,” Casis said.
Col. Jose Tadeo Javier II, deputy commander of the AFP Reserve Command, also expressed his gratitude for the donation, underscoring the importance of ICT equipment in enhancing their operational capacity and improving communication channels.
“Without a doubt, these donations will serve as an outstanding example of what public and private partnership can achieve when the private sector collaborates with the military in a very meaningful and strategic way. This will become a constant reminder that security, development, and progress are shared responsibilities,” he said.
More than a gesture, the donation is also a reflection of Meralco’s support to those who defend the country, said Meralco Networks Head Froilan Savet.
The donation is a show of commitment and desire to be of help to the AFP, OMF President Jeffrey Tarayao said. “This initiative is our way of expressing our thanks to our military reservists and veterans who show selfless dedication to serve our country. We are very proud to support them as they continue to protect the Filipino people.”