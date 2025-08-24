One Meralco Foundaton extends support to afp reservists and veterans

“Without a doubt, these donations will serve as an outstanding example of what public and private partnership can achieve when the private sector collaborates with the military in a very meaningful and strategic way. This will become a constant reminder that security, development, and progress are shared responsibilities,” he said.

More than a gesture, the donation is also a reflection of Meralco’s support to those who defend the country, said Meralco Networks Head Froilan Savet.

The donation is a show of commitment and desire to be of help to the AFP, OMF President Jeffrey Tarayao said. “This initiative is our way of expressing our thanks to our military reservists and veterans who show selfless dedication to serve our country. We are very proud to support them as they continue to protect the Filipino people.”