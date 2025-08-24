Official contenders for Phl entry to Oscars

A committee, composed of FDCP chair Jose Javier Reyes and six other directors and industry leaders, will select from a roster of seven films the official Philippine entry to the 98th Oscars.

The following films are: Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea by Baby Ruth Villarama; Green Bones by Zig Dulay, starring Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid; Hello, Love, Again by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards; Magellan by Lav Diaz, starring Gael Garcia Bernal; Some Nights I Feel Like Walking by Petersen Vargas, starring Miguel Odron and Gold Aceron; Song of the Fireflies by King Palisoc, starring Rachel Alejandro and Morissette; and Sunshine by Antoinette Jadaone, starring Maris Racal and Elijah Canlas.

"It's not enough that you're the best movie, you need to have machinery to promote it. It's a battle of strategy, which movie is the best at strategizing to get noticed," Reyes explained.

The deadline for the submissions for the International Feature Film category is on 1 October.

The 98th Oscars will take place on 15 March 2026.