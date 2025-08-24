Northern celebration

Nothing can be more outstanding than a celebration helmed by multi-hyphenated renaissance woman Marbee Shing Go. A gathering of the country’s best of the best, the recently concluded “Finding your North” by Let’s Celebrate held at Solaire Resort North made its mark as the premiere bridal fair in the northern part of Manila. Their well curated lineup of celebrated events stylists who have created captivating worlds of luxurious and conceptual settings. Let’s Celebrate was a creative platform birthed by Marbee to be a safe and inclusive place for visionaries, the country’s most established names, dreamers, doers and for the next generation of talents shaping the things to come. NNN features the seasoned, notable and soon to be stars in the world of celebrations.
Ralph & Co presented a Candyman pink paradise inspired by milkshakes and jukeboxes. This 1950s diner-inspired table is adorned with tall candles and gingham ribbons. Pink cans and bottles form a line around the centerpiece, flanked by metal pink chairs.
Dan Ordonez decorated an oblong table to create his loud and loopy orange centerpiece. Orange and yellow flowers artfully burst with each twist, paired with simple glasses and silverware to pull it all together.
Eye Candy Manila showcased a chic, transparent setup through sky-grazing acrylic candelabras, a varied assortment of glass vases with white roses, and a floor-draping amount of hydrangeas that did all the talking.
Smitten Events + Floristry created a toasty centerpiece: croissant towers with sprouting floral adornments. A monotone mocha palette dresses the rest of the table, along with soft touches of pink surrounded by sturdy rattan chairs.
Moki Gray chose to highlight romance for their tablescape. With wooden bench seats draped in soft linen, earth-hued plates, and eggshell blue ceramics, the setup makes use of a wild array of white florals as well as transparent vases carrying dried branches.
Anna Winstel of Events Central brought a slice of nature inside the ballroom. Lush greenery, moss-covered rocks, plants, and flowers can be found above and below the reflective table and elevated platform to mimic a pond.
Miguel Bautista of Miel’s Event Styling paid tribute to Margarita Forés. Taking inspiration from the renowned chef’s connection to nature, the tablescape features fresh, locally-sourced ingredients among a sea of herbs and other edible greens. Soft candlelight creates a cozy atmosphere that reminds us of her warm hospitality.
Kyno Kho presented a vision in pink. With a platform and two acrylic chairs at the center, the vignette was shrouded in a nest-like gathering of wood with overflowing greenery adorned with white and pink flowers. Draped pink cloth and more pink flowers hung from the ceiling, while acrylic chairs surrounded on the grounds.
Il Fiore by Bhem Meijer shared her own version of Wonderland. A whimsical burst of color and upside-down florals hung over this magical setup with bright lights wrapping around beautiful pink and red flowers and long, stringy greenery. Below were glowing orbs and purple flowers scattered among lush, spiky greenery.
Jo Claravall set up a glorious, green garden. The tall and massive vignette presented itself as an altar, complete with an overflowing amount of white florals and candles on green shelves. Wild green leaves added character to the background, and a cage-like structure occupied the center to showcase hanging chandeliers with even more white florals.
Nikki Chatto personalized her enchanted floral dreamscape. The vignette was designed for people to take photos with artfully-placed mirrors among the wild array of flowers. Custom-printed cloth draped over most of the vignette, a service she offers to fit any theme.
Allen and JP of Blooms Event Styling brought in some sunshine through their tropical luxe-themed vignette. The mirror table is lined with vibrant blooms, light greens, and tropical fruits and veggies. White banana leave cutouts served as the background, and hanging above are an assortment of intricate wooden pieces and glass lighting fixtures.
Badang Rueda played with the idea of ‘less is more’ to create a crystal, flower-free vision in white featuring a cake from Chef Castillo Fuentes and a glass tower from Champagne Towers Manila. The dramatic vignette placed three giant chandeliers at the center, with tall candelabras barely grazing their ends. Gold peeked underneath from the legs of tables and chairs to create a grand but ultimately understated setup.
Teddy Manuel brought a slice of Jaipur. He set up a Villa Palladio-inspired cocktail lounge with red striped walls, couches and a fountain at the center, designed using custom furniture from Glam Lane Event Rentals, giant flowers from Flower Mom PH, and lights from Forsc Ink Lights and Sounds. Inspired by his international trips and speaking engagements, Teddy shared that he predicts this is the new trend that will take over the industry, which utilizes a cozier lounge setup without the need for high ceilings.