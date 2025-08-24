Northern celebration

Nothing can be more outstanding than a celebration helmed by multi-hyphenated renaissance woman Marbee Shing Go. A gathering of the country’s best of the best, the recently concluded “Finding your North” by Let’s Celebrate held at Solaire Resort North made its mark as the premiere bridal fair in the northern part of Manila. Their well curated lineup of celebrated events stylists who have created captivating worlds of luxurious and conceptual settings. Let’s Celebrate was a creative platform birthed by Marbee to be a safe and inclusive place for visionaries, the country’s most established names, dreamers, doers and for the next generation of talents shaping the things to come. NNN features the seasoned, notable and soon to be stars in the world of celebrations.

Ralph & Co presented a Candyman pink paradise inspired by milkshakes and jukeboxes. This 1950s diner-inspired table is adorned with tall candles and gingham ribbons. Pink cans and bottles form a line around the centerpiece, flanked by metal pink chairs.