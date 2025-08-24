More LGUs express interest in hosting ecozones, says PEZA chief

Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Tereso O. Panga said more local governments are moving to host ecozones, with several newly elected city and municipal mayors already filing their intent to join the program.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Panga named Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, Los Baños City Mayor Neil Nocon, San Pablo City Mayor Najie Gapangada, Libon Mayor Mac Sayson, Pamplona Mayor Dennis Imperial, Oroquieta City Mayor Lemuel Acosta, Silang City Mayor Ted Carranza, Leganes Mayor Junjun Jaen, Victoria Mayor Rex Villa Agustin, Pagudpud City Mayor Ralph Benemerito, Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas, and San Andres Mayor Ralph Lim among those who have expressed interest.

PEZA teams also visited proposed ecozones in San Andres, Quezon (135 hectares), Pamplona, Camarines Sur (60 hectares), and Libon, Albay (40 hectares) to conduct due diligence and stakeholder consultations. Panga noted the areas’ proximity to ports along the Ragay Gulf, which could serve as gateways for trade, tourism, and inter-island transport.

According to Panga, ecozones have consistently proven to boost economic activity in host communities by creating jobs, supporting MSMEs, and attracting new investments. He added that reforms such as investment codes, integrity pledges, digital transformation, and infrastructure development will strengthen LGUs’ capacity to attract investors.

He reported that 34 new and expansion ecozones worth P14.7 billion in capital investments have already been proclaimed under the current administration, and that PEZA is now also working with BARMM to establish ecozones in Mindanao.

“As we support President Marcos Jr.’s “Bagong Pilipinas” governance agenda, PEZA remains committed to strengthening its role as a catalyst for growth and innovation towards a transformative economic development," Panga said.