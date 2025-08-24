Mojica steers UnionDigital into inclusive future

Danilo “Bong” Mojica II had built a diverse career across airlines, consumer goods and telecommunications before stepping into digital banking. In August 2024, he became president and chief executive officer of UnionDigital Bank, the digital arm of UnionBank of the Philippines, taking the reins from Henry Aguda at a critical moment for the young lender.

Barely a year into the position, Mojica has already begun to leave his mark. His vision for UnionDigital is clear: Expand lending to make it more accessible to Filipinos, while ensuring that the bank’s growth remains responsible and sustainable.

“We want lending to be open to more people, but we also need to be careful in evaluating who qualifies,” Mojica explained in a recent interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“That balance is what makes digital banking sustainable. You can’t simply open the gates and expect everything to work out. There has to be discipline.”

That philosophy reflects his pragmatism, honed over decades of leadership in various sectors. For Mojica, digital banking is not just about algorithms and apps; it is about real people — consumers, families, and communities who stand to benefit when technology and finance meet responsibly.

A career of reinvention

Mojica’s path to UnionDigital is anything but conventional. Before entering finance, he built his reputation in marketing and operations.

He once served as chief marketing officer of Smart Communications, where he played a crucial role in driving subscriber growth during the company’s expansion years. Colleagues recall how his strategies not only elevated Smart’s market presence but also helped transform the way Filipinos viewed mobile connectivity.

Prior to his stint in telecoms, Mojica was general manager and chief operating officer of Cebu Pacific Air. He was part of the leadership team that helped steer the airline into becoming a dominant player in the low-cost carrier segment. The lessons from aviation — efficiency, customer service, and scale — remain central to how he leads today.

Even before Cebu Pacific, Mojica had already amassed global experience. He held senior roles with Procter & Gamble in both the Philippines and Indonesia, worked with San Miguel Brewery in Hong Kong, and managed operations at Reckitt Benckiser in Indonesia.

These international assignments exposed him to diverse markets, cultures and consumer behaviors, which now inform his perspective on the evolving financial landscape in the Philippines.

Mojica’s career across consumer goods, aviation and telecommunications exposed him to different aspects of business — from consumer behavior to operational efficiency. He now sees those experiences converging in his current role in digital banking, where technology directly meets the daily needs of Filipinos.

Academic, entrepreneurial roots

Beyond corporate boardrooms, Mojica also keeps one foot in both academia and entrepreneurship. He heads Tailwind Digital Solutions, a family-owned consulting and technology solutions firm. At the same time, he serves as Deputy Program Director for the Strategic Business Economics Program at the University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P).

Mojica’s involvement with City Savings Bank (CitySavings) spans several years. He previously served on its board in a governance capacity and currently holds the position of vice chairman of the Board, the thrift bank subsidiary of UnionBank that focuses on microfinance and teacher lending.

This blend of corporate experience, entrepreneurial instinct, academic engagement and governance roles has made Mojica one of the more versatile executives in the country. It also explains why UnionDigital saw him as a natural successor to Aguda, capable of steering the bank into its next phase of growth.

Partnerships and inclusion

Since taking over, Mojica has pushed UnionDigital toward greater collaboration with both the private and public sectors. In May 2025, he led talks with the Social Security System on potential micro-lending programs, signaling the bank’s intent to partner with government institutions to broaden financial access.

“We cannot build a strong digital bank in isolation,” he stressed. “We need to work with regulators, with government, and with the communities we serve. That is how trust is built.”

This approach reflects his belief in digital banking as a tool for financial inclusion. In a country where millions remain unbanked or underbanked, Mojica views UnionDigital as a platform not just for convenience, but for empowerment.

“Finance is not about numbers,” he added. “It’s about enabling lives, empowering families, and supporting growth.”