Mobile data driver of national progress

Mobile data now accounts for 86 percent of Globe Telecom's mobile revenue, reinforcing its position as the company's strongest growth engine. The company said the shift is being driven by rising 5G adoption and personalized offers for customers.

In the second quarter of 2025, mobile data traffic increased by 7 percent from the previous quarter. Usage over 5G grew even faster, with average daily mobile traffic rising by 58 percent since December 2024.

Users consumed an average of 33 percent more data, reflecting what the company calls "richer digital habits and stronger network performance."

Globe's core net income grew by 30 percent quarter-on-quarter, fueled by improved yields and stronger participation across its digital platforms. Hyper-personalized offers now reach more than 90 percent of Globe's mobile base.

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz said the shift in consumer behavior mirrors a deeper transformation.

"The way we use data today is a mirror of how we live," Cruz said. "Every stream, every payment, every moment shared online is part of a larger shift. Our goal is to make those digital experiences seamless, safe, and rewarding for everyone, wherever they are."

Globe continues to invest in its network, which is supported by self-service platforms like the GlobeOne app. The app allows customers to manage their mobile data, rewards, and promos.

Prepaid customers remain a strong growth segment, with offers designed to maximize value and encourage sustained mobile usage. The company said its strength lies in meeting customers where they are, whether in city centers or rural areas, through a reliable and evolving network.