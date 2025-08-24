MisOr towns lauded over outstanding 4Ps efforts

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Northern Mindanao honored three municipalities in Misamis Oriental (MisOr) for their support of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The awards were given during the “Pasidungog” event, which recognizes partners and beneficiaries who have been instrumental in alleviating poverty.

The municipalities of Magsaysay and Salay both received the Best Local Government Unit Partner Award.

Magsaysay was recognized for its strong institutional support for 4Ps beneficiaries, including the “Dalangpanan Advocacy Program,” which provides services to remote communities, and the “Single-Digit Poverty Incidence Program,” which aims to reduce poverty by 2028.

“The support for 4Ps is strong because we have programs that support national government agencies like 4Ps, SLP and Kalahi-CIDSS,” said Geraldine N. Ranara, Magsaysay’s municipal social welfare and development officer.

Salay was honored for integrating 4Ps into its Municipal Development Council agenda and for providing significant logistical, livelihood and social protection support.

The municipality of Tagoloan was also recognized for its ordinances and funding for active and former 4Ps households. The town’s disaster preparedness program was also commended.

At the provincial level, Jhunleymar Abella, Misamis Oriental’s provincial social welfare and development officer, received the Best Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Award for his leadership in inter-agency collaboration and for connecting 4Ps beneficiaries with livelihood and employment opportunities.

Cherylyn Braga from Gingoog City was named Best Parent Leader for her commitment to ensuring compliance with 4Ps conditions and promoting community involvement among other beneficiaries.

“Because of 4Ps, we are able to provide for their needs in school and in health. Life is not as difficult anymore,” Braga said. “Our income now goes to the needs of our family and household, while the 4Ps is really intended for our children — I make sure it is allotted for them.”