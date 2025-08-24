Minnie, Nadech Kugimiya are leads in '50 First Dates' Thai remake

Romantic-comedy film 50 First Dates is getting a Thai remake.

Nicha Yontararak, also known as Minnie of K-pop group I-dle, has been cast as the female lead. She will act alongside Nadech Kugimiya, who will take on the male lead role.

Sony Pictures International Productions is partnering with Thailand’s GDH for this remake. Filming is set to begin this October. Premiere will be next year.

“As one of Thailand’s leading film studios, GDH is always looking for bold, creative ways to tell Thai stories that resonate both at home and abroad. Partnering with Sony Pictures International Productions on the Thai version of 50 First Dates is not only an exciting creative challenge — it’s also a milestone in our mission to bring Thai filmmaking to the global stage,” GDH’s chief executive officer Jina Osothsilp said.

Bad Genius producers Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak are the producers alongside Tharatorn, with Suwimon Techasupinan serving as co-producer.