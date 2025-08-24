Mightier than the sword

Two flags

Born and raised in the Philippines, Esteban now competes under the banner of Ivory Coast after she got cut from the Philippine national squad.

But instead of seeing the setback as a major blockade, the two-time Turnoi Satellite medalist considers it a blessing as she got the chance to honor and represent the two countries that had been so good to her.

“Whenever I compete, I try to carry myself with utmost sportsmanship and respect, because I also want to give them a glimpse of what it’s like in the country of my origin and the country that I’m representing,” Esteban said.

“In that way, they can also give both countries the same respect and admiration.”

Her first experience in Ivory Coast left an indelible mark. She remembers vividly how her teammates greeted her with flowers at the airport, a gesture that spoke volumes of their warmth.

Over the years, they have become her second family, cheering for her every step of the way.

At the same time, returning to the Philippines remains crucial for her. It is where she refuels, both emotionally and gastronomically.

“It’s very crucial because I miss my family and I love spending time with them. And I also love Filipino food,” said Esteban, who is in town to finish her internship in one of the country’s biggest accounting firms, SGV & Co., an affiliate of Ernst & Young.

“Every time I’m abroad, I always miss eating adobo and corned beef. I love cooking sinigang with the Mama Sita mix. For me, it’s one of the easiest to cook. And it’s very good for you with salmon.”

Road to LA 2028

Looking ahead, Esteban is determined to make another run at the Olympics. In fact, as soon as her internship is over, she will go to the United States to train in preparation for major international events ahead, including Olympic qualifying tournaments.

“I hope so. If it’s God’s will, then I would really love to be able to participate in Los Angeles. I’m really training hard for that and just doing my best in every training,” Esteban said.

But the road is not without challenges as she has been nursing a back injury that she continues to manage alongside her internship.

“I guess right now, I’m battling a back injury. But then it’s been doing well compared to a few months ago,” Esteban said

“So now, I’ve been managing it. I guess also with my internship, I’ve been doing it. So I will be pretty busy but I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge. I just have to manage my time well.”

Even so, her outlook remains grounded. Esteban’s short-term goals are no longer centered on medals and honors — but more on her overall growth.

“I guess to have a better mental health and to be a better fencer compared to who I was the day before,” Esteban said.

She also wants to contribute beyond her own sport. Alongside Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz and pole vault star EJ Obiena, Esteban has been working on a proposed legislation that seeks to protect the rights of national athletes.

“We met and all of us gave our input because I didn’t want it to be a proposed legislation just based on my experience,” said Esteban, adding that she’s looking to protect the welfare of Filipino athletes.

“I wanted it to be based on a lot of athletes. One of the legislations that we wanted to propose is to have education after the life of an athlete. For example, if you retire as an athlete, you can also have the chance to study or work after and also to have a handbook in every NSA (national sports association).”

Esteban added that this advocacy is as important as winning medals, making sure that the future generation of athletes will have more security and opportunities once their playing days are over.

Despite all her achievements, Esteban is candid about her vulnerabilities. She admits that mental health remains a battle she must fight daily.

“I would admit that sometimes I get really affected and sometimes my mental health is not that strong,” Esteban said.

“But I guess I always just stick with my support system like my family and they always remind me that just doing my best is enough.”

True enough, fencing is a legacy that transcends the boundaries of sport and nationality, one that speaks of resilience, generosity, and unwavering hope.

For Esteban, it is only the beginning of a story that is still being written.Ad and written about her, there’s a special tag that puts a sweet smile on Maxine Esteban’s face: Having a heart of gold.

Yes, Esteban is more than just an accomplished fencer who had made an impact in the international arena that led to her qualification in the Paris Olympics last year. She also has a kind, generous heart as she uses fencing — her main platform — to help those in need.

A few weeks ago, Esteban put her golden heart on full display as she gathered around 50 young athletes for a free fencing seminar.

With the help of her sponsor, Rebisco Extreme, Esteban rolled out a two-day fencing seminar featuring a star-studded roster of coaches in World Cup medalists and European champions Carlotta Ferrari and Isaia Napolitano of Italy, United States-based standout Czarina Alfonso and other volunteer coaches from different clubs and universities.

While recalling the success of her first-ever fencing seminar, Esteban, who is making the most of her one-month break, couldn’t help but smile, knowing that she was able to teach kids from eight to 15 years old the basics of the sport while touching their lives and inspiring them with the story of her journey from a young dreamer to becoming an Olympian.

“It was really good. It was very successful. There were a lot of kids who joined, mostly beginners. It was for free so everyone who wants to try fencing showed up,” Esteban said during the previous episode of Off the Court, the online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“It was a collaborative effort between me and Rebisco. They support a lot of athletes and they have a very diverse grassroots program with different sports like volleyball, weightlifting, pole vaulting, and now fencing. So it was really good and successful.”

One of the participants, 12-year-old Francesa Abayro was very vocal in saying that she got inspired from Esteban in the program that was aligned with the International Fencing Federation’s “Fencing for All” vision, which aims to remove the financial and logistical barriers and make the sport available to all.

“I never thought I’d get to learn from an Olympian and world champion for free,” Abayro said.

“Now I really want to fence!”

Esteban, who graduated as summa cum laude at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts and Applied Sciences degree majoring in Leadership and Communication, said hearing the feedback of the new breed of young fencers is truly heartwarming.

“I love that I get to interact with a lot of kids because I also saw that they were very motivated to learn fencing. So I’m really happy that there are more people who are interested in fencing,” Esteban said.

“They really shared all their insights and ideas with the kids and they also motivated them.”

Helping those in need is nothing new for Esteban, proving that touching the lives of the less-fortunate is something that is far mightier than her sword.

Last year, she also worked with her sponsor, Anta, to provide 85 pairs of shoes to the Olongapo Junior Trackers, a grassroots athletics club gearing up for the Batang Pinoy competition.

“They sent me a message a few weeks before the Batang Pinoy and I immediately contacted my sponsor, which is Anta. They immediately agreed to help me and we were able to set up a meeting with them in Manila. They visited and we gave it to them personally,” Esteban said, adding that she owes everything to sports.

“Fencing really changed my life and I would want sports to also change their lives.”

Early Struggles

For the 24-year-old Esteban, giving back is both a responsibility and a privilege. She knows firsthand the struggles of being an athlete after suffering serious injuries early in her career.

“My biggest lesson in fencing is that nothing comes easy because there are so many hurdles and challenges that every athlete has to go through,” Esteban, who also earned a degree in Management Engineering at Ateneo de Manila University, said.

“For me, I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and I severed six pairs of tendons on my dominant hand. Nothing comes easy but if you don’t give up then you can always achieve your dreams.”

That grit carried her to Paris, where she finally achieved her dream of becoming an Olympian. The moment was everything she had envisioned as a little girl picking up a foil for the first time.

Despite losing to home bet Pauline Ranvier in the table of 32 and finishing 23rd, it was still a surreal moment for the three-time Southeast Asian Games medalist as she was able to finally make it to the biggest multi-stage sporting event in the world.

“It was very fulfilling because it’s been my dream for so long to qualify in the Olympics. So being there, I just couldn’t believe that I was there,” said Esteban, a Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year in Season 81 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“Even up to my game day, I wasn’t nervous. I was just taking it all in.”

