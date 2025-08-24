Mendoza shines at weather-hit IIT Eastridge

ANGONO, Rizal – Monique Mendoza dished out a performance that defied both the elements and a compact, competitive field, carding an 11-over 83 to rule the weather-disrupted Round 4 of the ICTSI Eastridge Intercollegiate Tournament at the Eastridge Golf Club here Sunday.

Navigating the par-72 mountain-top layout under unpredictable and testing conditions – alternating between searing sunshine and sudden downpours – Mendoza kept her composure through a virtual survival test. Play was suspended for nearly two hours due to a lightning threat, halting momentum and demanding both mental and physical recalibration from the field.

Despite the tough conditions, Mendoza of Ateneo-1 turned in a gritty 42-41 round, battling through a double bogey and nine bogeys in a tournament where birdies were as rare as holes-in-one.

Even with three closing bogeys, Mendoza held firm to secure a commanding six-stroke victory over Pradera Verde leg champion Shane Tan in the 18-hole tournament, the fourth and final leg of the groundbreaking circuit, co-developed by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation.

Mendoza, who placed third at Royal Northwoods but missed the Caliraya and Pradera legs due to academic responsibilities, showcased her return with authority.

“I didn’t expect to win, especially since I haven’t really been playing much golf lately,” said 20-year-old Mendoza. “Going into the tournament, I was just hoping for the best. Thankfully, my swing held up pretty well.”

She credited her short game as a key factor in the victory.

“My putting also clicked,” she said. “But more than anything, the key was maintaining a strong mindset throughout, despite the challenging weather and tough conditions.”