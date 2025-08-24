Martin Nievera releases 'Take 2': A vinyl celebration of 40+ years of OPM

For more than four decades, Martin Nievera has been the voice of romance, nostalgia, and timeless Filipino music. Dubbed the Philippines’ Concert King, he has released over 30 albums — many of them platinum — and has become synonymous with soulful performances and enduring ballads. Now, in a celebration of his musical legacy, Nievera unveils “Take 2”, a curated vinyl collection of his most iconic songs, reintroducing his artistry to both loyal fans and a new generation of listeners.

A musical journey retold

“Take 2” is not merely a compilation — it is Martin’s personal reflection on a career built on sincerity, emotion, and unparalleled showmanship. The album opens with “Ngayon at Kailanman,” a George Canseco classic that Nievera revived in the ’90s and turned into one of his most defining performances. The track stands as a symbol of eternal love, a theme that has remained central to his artistry.

From there, the record moves into “Forever in Your Eyes,” a late ’80s hit that gave Martin international recognition. With its heartfelt lyrics and smooth instrumentation, the song showcased his ability to break borders and connect with audiences worldwide. “Be My Lady,” another enduring piece, became a staple in his concerts and an anthem for Filipino love stories everywhere.

Other highlights include “Tell Me,” where Martin’s stripped-down vulnerability redefined the OPM ballad style, and “Special Memory,” a fan favorite that proved his gift of turning simple words into deeply personal narratives.

A bridge between generations

What makes Take 2 especially compelling is its blend of Martin’s classics with newer OPM gems. His rendition of Louie Ocampo’s “Say That You Love Me” pays homage to a longtime collaborator, while his mature take on “’Di Na Muli” injects reflection and wisdom into its haunting theme of lost time. Meanwhile, his version of “Leaves” by Ben&Ben offers a soul-stirring bridge between generations, proving that Nievera’s artistry transcends eras.

The album closes with “Never Ever Say Goodbye” by Willy Cruz, a stirring ode to love and farewell that Martin transforms into both a promise and a lasting memory—an echo of the emotional command that has defined his career.

A vinyl legacy

Pressed on high-quality vinyl, Take 2 is as much a keepsake as it is a rediscovery. For longtime fans, it’s a nostalgic trip through cherished melodies; for collectors, a prized piece of Filipino music history; and for younger listeners, a chance to experience Martin Nievera at his finest.