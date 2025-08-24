Marcos slams ‘economic sabotage’ in failed P260-M flood control project

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. criticized “problematic flood control projects” during a press briefing on Sunday in his visit to Kennon Road, Tuba, Benguet.

“Useless. Parang tinapon mo ’yung pera sa ilog (like you threw money in the river),” he said, referring to the rock shed project in Camp 6 and the rock netting project in Camp 3 that failed to prevent erosion, landslides, and rockfalls.

“So how can you tell me it’s not economic sabotage?” Marcos added, citing the massive cost needed to repair the failed P260-million project.

“To fix the problem given to us, it will cost another P260 million — probably double that. Hanggang P500 million na ’yan (That’s already P500 million),” he stressed.

Marcos pointed out erosions under the road and tunnel caused by weak protection walls and inadequate slope reinforcements that could not withstand heavy waters. “Ubod ng hina, ubod ng liit (very weak, very small),” he described.

The President, joined by Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, further explained that the projects lacked riprap and slope protection, which has affected about 35 percent of local livelihoods.

He also flagged alleged corruption in the rock netting, noting that while the actual price is only P3,200, the government was billed more than P12,000, four times higher, with 75 percent of the contract allegedly going to kickbacks.

Drawing from his experience as governor, Marcos recalled that Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects and contractors previously consulted local governments from barangay to municipal up to the provincial level. Once completed, projects would be turned over to the LGU for approval.

“Tinanggal na ’yan... wala na silang magawa (That was removed... they (LGU) cannot do anything),” he said, stressing that such procedures must be reinstated.

“I don’t blame anyone for being disappointed, frustrated, angry, and paying for blood,” Marcos concluded.