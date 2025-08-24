LTO summons lady driver who berated traffic enforcer, name-dropped MMDA official

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has placed a Toyota Hi-Ace van under alarm after its female driver allegedly tried to intimidate a traffic enforcer by mentioning a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official during a confrontation on August 8 in front of La Salle Greenhills.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said an investigation is ongoing to identify the driver. “Once we establish the identity of this driver and find out that she has a driver’s license, it will be subjected to 90-day suspension. Kapag wala siyang driver’s license or expired, mas malaking problema yun,” Mendoza said.

A show-cause order (SCVO) has already been issued to the company that owns the van. Mendoza noted that the move aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to strictly enforce discipline among motorists.

The SCVO followed a complaint received by LTO Executive Director Greg G. Pua, Jr. from the MMDA regarding the incident. According to the complaint, the driver attempted to cut in line but was stopped by an MMDA traffic enforcer. The driver then allegedly berated the enforcer and tried to intimidate them by name-dropping an MMDA official, obstructing the passage of other vehicles.

The van-owning company has been instructed to appear at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on August 28 with the driver to explain in writing why they should not be penalized for allowing a discourteous individual to operate their vehicle.

The driver herself faces charges of obstruction of traffic and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. “Failure to appear and submit the comments/explanations as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the SCVO, signed by Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante, read.