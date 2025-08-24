LPA, habagat bring rains to parts of Phl

A low pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao and the southwest monsoon, or habagat are expected to bring rains over parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

The state weather bureau reported the LPA was located 430 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, as of 3:00 PM.

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, CARAGA, Davao Region and Quezon. The southwest monsoon will also affect SOCCSKSARGEN, Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Palawan.

Both weather systems may cause flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, typhoon Kajiki (formerly “Isang”) remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility located 1,075 kilometers west of Northern Luzon as of Sunday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. PAGASA said severe thunderstorms may still cause flash floods or landslides.