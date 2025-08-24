Learning from Tzu Chi’s loving docs

It takes a great deal of knowhow and skills to become a good doctor. At the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC), where the Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines provide free surgery to patients who cannot afford removal of their cataract, values not taught in school can be learned.

Students, faculty members and volunteers from the Tzu Chi Hualien University in Taiwan visited the TCEC on 12 August as part of their medical mission in Zamboanga Sibugay and witnessed firsthand volunteer doctors operating on and advising patients for free.

One of the visiting students, 20-year-old Wu Cheng Chun was surprised to see doctors willingly serving, giving their time and expertise, without expecting anything in return.

“This is very inspiring because the doctors are very compassionate towards others. It made me realize that being a doctor is not just about helping but also giving love and being grateful to the patients for the opportunity to extend help,” Wu said, according to the foundation.

Chen Tsung Ying, dean of the university’s college of medicine, said they visited TCEC for the opportunity to fulfill Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen’s mission of developing doctors with a heart for others.

“The most important thing to learn is how to have a grateful and compassionate heart that empathizes with others’ feelings,” Chen said.

By seeing firsthand the suffering of others, they become a more loving person, he added.

Students Chang Ting Yuan, 22, and Lu Jia Ying, 20, said they also want to help others like what the TCEC’s doctors do.