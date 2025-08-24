Lanao Sur clash sees insurgent killed

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A clash between government forces and New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Lanao del Sur on Saturday resulted in one death, the military reported.

Soldiers from the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, part of Joint Task Force (JTF)–ZamPeLan, engaged remnants of the NPA’s Sub-Regional Committee 5 (SRC-5) in Barangay Bandara Ingod, Amai Manabilang.

One rebel was killed, and an M16 rifle was recovered. No government casualties were reported.

JTF–ZamPeLan commander Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr. said the encounter was a follow-up to a clash the day before in Barangay Pagonayan, also involving SRC-5 members.

Later that same evening, a female NPA member surrendered to soldiers in Bukidnon, citing hardships from “sustained military pressure and successive encounters.”

The incidents mark the ninth armed engagement with SRC-5 this year. The continued pressure has led to the surrender of seven former NPA members, further weakening the group’s operational capacity.

“With our continued operations and the support of the people, we are close to accomplishing our mission of totally defeating SRC-5,” said Brig. Gen. Billy O. dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade.

Meantime, Barroquillo praised the troops and stakeholders, stating that the near defeat of SRC-5 will “open the way for greater peace and development in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas.”

The 1st Infantry “TABAK” Division affirmed it would continue pursuing the remaining communist groups while supporting peace-building efforts with local governments and other agencies.