Kim Myung Soo to perform at the Korea Travel Fiesta 2025

After his contract signing with Universal Records and GLXY Entertainment in Manila last November 2024, Korean star Kim Myung Soo is flying back to the Philippines for the Korea Travel Fiesta 2025.

The celebration, taking place on 30 to 31 August at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, aims to help Filipinos to discover the enchanting beauty of Korea's winter season, inspiring them to plan their next getaway to this captivating destination.

Myung Soo, who is headlining the event, will be joined by Se7en, Kim Dong-jun (ZE:A), Sunye (Wonder Girls), Lim Se-jun (Victon), and musical actor Kim Da-hyun from Dream High: The Musical; dance crew ARTix from the South Korean dance survival show Street Dance Girls Fighter; world-renowned Taekwondo performance team K-TIGERS; and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines’ "Everyone’s KPOP" winners.

Korea Travel Fiesta 2025 is hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office.