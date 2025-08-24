Julia Barretto reacts to viral car gift for mom Marjorie

Early this month, actress Marjorie Barretto flexed a very generous gift from her eldest daughter, Julia.

“Today is a happy day. Thank you dearest Julia for this gift and all the love you shower me with,” she said in Instagram.

“God bless you more. I love you,” she added.

In a recent interview with the press, including DAILY TRIBUNE, during her launch as a new endorser for credit card label Maya Black, Julia shared why she gave her mom a brand new black minivan.

“You know, I love my mom more than anything in this world,” Julia declared.

“And that’s not even enough to give back for everything she has done for us. Anything to make it easier and to make her happy. You know, it’s not about me. It’s something that she deserves to celebrate. All credit is hers. She has sacrificed a lot for many years, so she deserves it,” Julia partly said in Filipino.

A family breadwinner, Julia is the eldest daughter of actors Dennis Padilla and Marjorie Barretto. Her other siblings are Claudia and Leon.