Jericho Rosales transforms into President Quezon

Jericho Rosales is set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career in Quezon, a historical biopic on President Manuel L. Quezon, premiering in cinemas on 15 October. To portray the late president with authenticity, the actor immersed himself in a meticulous process of research, preparation, and transformation.

Immersion

In an interview with Julius Babao, Jericho shared that he started with the basics — reading Quezon’s autobiography, history books, and going through the script repeatedly until he felt fully connected to the character.

“I think I read the script five times until I felt him,” he revealed, noting that beyond facts, it was important to capture the essence of the man behind the presidency.

Portraying Quezon was not just about mindset but also about appearance. Rosales recalled how the production created a bust of his face using cement, later applied with prosthetics to achieve Quezon’s likeness. “We spent seven or eight hours on the first day just testing looks—hair, forehead, chin, nose, ears, neck. Jerrold [Tarog] and the team worked closely to decide what captured him best. In the end, we agreed it was about getting the essence, not an exact copy.”

To further embody Quezon, the team even instructed Jericho to avoid workouts before filming. “He was 56 then, battling tuberculosis. I had to look dignified, but not like someone who was physically fit. It was about projecting strength despite frailty,” he explained.

Jericho also consulted with historians and engaged his co-actors in conversations about the Philippines during the 1920s to 1940s. This allowed him to internalize Quezon’s mindset during pivotal moments in history. “I had to understand what was happening politically and socially in his time. Only then could I give depth to the man he was,” he said.

With months of preparation, countless discussions on set, and a dedicated creative team, Jericho Rosales is ready to bring President Manuel Quezon to life for a new generation. As anticipation builds for the 15 October release, Quezon promises not just a retelling of history but a vivid portrayal of one of the nation’s most influential leaders.