Jeric Raval confirms AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica are parents of two

Veteran action star Jeric Raval has finally confirmed what his daughter AJ Raval and actor Aljur Abrenica had long denied — that the two are already parents to two children.

Raval made the revelation during a press interview at the victory party of Mamay: A Journey to Greatness on 23 August in Quezon City, where he also celebrated his Best Supporting Actor win at the 73rd FAMAS Awards.

According to him, AJ and Abrenica are raising a boy and a girl. He even fondly calls his eldest grandson “Al Junior,” noting the child’s resemblance to him. “Babae at lalaki, dalawa na. Tawag ko (sa lalaking apo), Al Junior,” Raval said, adding that the boy is now 1 year and 2 months old, while the girl is 9 months old.

This revelation contradicts AJ and Abrenica’s public denials in August 2024, when they dismissed rumors about having children together. At the time, AJ told journalist Julius Babao that she would be “the happiest person” if she were pregnant, while Abrenica also denied viral posts suggesting otherwise.

Abrenica, who has two sons with ex-wife Kylie Padilla, separated from the actress in 2021. Raval, then rumored to be a third party, was later defended by Padilla, who clarified in 2023 that she was never a mistress.

Now, with Jeric’s candid admission, the long-speculated rumors about AJ and Abrenica’s family life appear to have been settled once and for all.