In the Supreme Court we trust

In times of political turbulence, the nation often turns its gaze to the Supreme Court (SC) — not merely as an arbiter of legal disputes, but as the final guardian of our constitutional order. We find ourselves in such a moment once again, as the Court deliberates on the Motion for Reconsideration filed in connection with the House of Representatives’ dismissal of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. I have faith — deep and unshaken — in the competence, ability, and fairness of the Supreme Court to resolve this matter in accordance with the law.

The Court, led by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, has consistently demonstrated its independence from any political group, personality, or transient wave of public opinion. It answers only to the Constitution and the people it serves.

I am confident that in this present controversy, the Court will again rise to the occasion. The Justices will weigh the arguments, examine the records, and render judgment not as politicians or partisans, but as magistrates whose fidelity is sworn to the Constitution.

I count among my friends and clients people from both sides of this issue, each with compelling arguments and strong convictions. I understand the passion with which they defend their positions.

Yet as a disciple of the law, my deepest concern is not the political victory of one camp over another, but the assurance that whatever resolution emerges is the product of a fair, objective, and principled process.

This is the essence of the rule of law — that we submit to the same set of rules, apply them without bias, and respect the outcome even when it does not align with our personal preferences. Without such respect for institutions, the foundations of our democracy weaken.

In the days ahead, as the Justices pore over briefs, transcripts, and jurisprudence, we must do our part. That part is not to pressure, prejudge, or peddle unfounded suspicions. Our role is to give them the space to think and the trust that they will decide rightly. And beyond trust, we must offer something even more vital — our prayers.

Let us pray that the members of the Court be granted fortitude to withstand pressures from all sides, clarity to discern the correct legal path, and wisdom to render a decision that will stand the test of both law and time. Pray that they remember, in the quiet of their chambers, that the eyes of history are upon them.

Faith in the judiciary is not blind. It is anchored in experience, strengthened by demonstrated independence, and renewed each time the Court chooses principle over politics. The Supreme Court has been tested before and has emerged with its integrity intact. I believe it will do so again.

In the end, whatever the outcome, let us respect the process, accept the decision, and continue to uphold the institutions that safeguard our democracy. For when we protect the credibility of the judiciary, we protect the very soul of our republic.