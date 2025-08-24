Hygiene kits reach last mile school

International non-government organization WeLoveU Foundation has brought its hygiene project at a last mile school in Montalban, Rizal.

Volunteers from the group associated with the United Nations (UN) Department of Global Communications conducted handwashing education and donated hygiene kits to 837 pupils of Macabud Elementary School.

Handwashing is the simplest method to prevent up to 70 percent of acute respiratory infections, parasitic infections and diarrheal diseases. Considering that access to hygiene services in the Philippines is only about 63 percent of the total population based on 2022 UN statistics, proactive practice is essential. This also contributes to the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

About 900 students and faculty members participated in the hygiene education program held at the school’s covered court. The students attentively listened to instructions on proper handwashing techniques using soap.

WeLoveU also provided various hygiene supplies including soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and combs to help improve the sanitary environment.

“The small acts of kindness that you have shown us will have a powerful impact upon these children,” principal Ruby Claire Lictaoa said of the foundation.

“A clean and pleasant sanitary environment has a positive impact on academic performance. Moreover, learning proper handwashing habits from an early age reduces the incidence of waterborne diseases and spreads a sustainable hygiene culture within schools, families and the community, thereby improving overall health standards,” Michael Lee, country manager of the WeLoveU Foundation in the Philippines, said.

“Just as a mother tenderly cares for her children, our members have come together with loving hands to support students’ dreams,” he added.

According to Lictaoa, Macabud Elementary School is considered as last mile school as it was rarely visited by stakeholders and education partners.

“We are very thankful to WeLoveU Foundation for the hygiene kits and for the special program that they conducted in our school,” she said.

“It would have a positive impact to our learners when it comes to proper hygiene processes. So, thank you so much, WeLoveU Foundation,” the school principal added.