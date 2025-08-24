Hybrid Vios out, Phl awaits

Thailand is now home to the first-ever hybrid version of the Toyota Vios, introduced there as the Yaris Ativ HEV. The move marks a new step for the long-running subcompact sedan, making it more relevant in a market steadily shifting toward electrified cars.

The new Ativ HEV enters a space currently occupied by the Honda City e:HEV, but it also faces fresh pressure from Chinese makers, particularly BYD’s Seal 5 DM-i, which has been gaining attention across Southeast Asia.

Toyota carried over the system found in the Yaris Cross. It combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with a lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. Together, they produce 109 horsepower and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT. Claimed fuel economy sits at 29.4 km/L.

In Thailand, two versions are on sale: the HEV Premium and the sportier HEV GR Sport. The Premium keeps the same look as the standard Ativ, save for hybrid badging. The GR Sport, however, introduces black body accents, new bumpers, a ducktail spoiler, and suspension tweaks aimed at livelier handling.

The cabin layout mirrors the current Vios design, though the GR Sport gets racier trim. Both receive an updated infotainment system capable of displaying hybrid system details, plus a digital instrument cluster with new hybrid information.