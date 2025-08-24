Hongqi unveils updated E-HS9 SUV and E-QM5 Plus sedan

Hongqi has rolled out updated versions of its flagship EVs in the Philippines, giving both models more range and a few comfort tweaks after feedback from early buyers.

The refreshed E-HS9 SUV and E-QM5 Plus sedan were unveiled at the TDG In.Hub Atrium in Taguig by EVOxTerra Inc., Hongqi’s exclusive distributor. The two sit at the top of the brand’s local lineup and now promise longer drives between charges without changing the familiar look and feel that existing owners already know.

Range is the big story. The E-HS9 now claims up to 515 kilometers on a single charge, up from 440 km. The E-QM5 Plus stretches to 560 km from 430 km. For anyone planning out-of-town trips, those extra kilometers remove a lot of second-guessing.