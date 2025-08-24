Hongqi unveils updated E-HS9 SUV and E-QM5 Plus sedan

Hongqi has rolled out updated versions of its flagship EVs in the Philippines, giving both models more range and a few comfort tweaks after feedback from early buyers.
The refreshed E-HS9 SUV and E-QM5 Plus sedan were unveiled at the TDG In.Hub Atrium in Taguig by EVOxTerra Inc., Hongqi’s exclusive distributor. The two sit at the top of the brand’s local lineup and now promise longer drives between charges without changing the familiar look and feel that existing owners already know.
Range is the big story. The E-HS9 now claims up to 515 kilometers on a single charge, up from 440 km. The E-QM5 Plus stretches to 560 km from 430 km. For anyone planning out-of-town trips, those extra kilometers remove a lot of second-guessing.
There are a few notable hardware updates, too. The E-HS9 moves to standard 22-inch rims, which fill out the wheel wells better and give the large SUV a more planted stance. The audio system now comes from Bose, with 16 speakers instead of 12 for a fuller, cleaner sound. The E-QM5 Plus adds ventilated seats and cruise control, two simple upgrades that make daily driving a little easier in our weather and traffic.
“As we roll out these new flagship vehicles, Hongqi remains committed to its goal of pushing the boundaries of innovation in the luxury electric vehicle sphere,” said Rashid Delgado, Hongqi Philippines Co-CEO and TDG president of EvoXTerra. “We are dedicated to ensuring that every model Hongqi releases delivers the most advanced EV technology to date, wrapped inside a model of pure decadence.”
The reveal of the E-HS9 and E-QM5 Plus follows a series of decisive successes for Hongqi, with their other recently released models — the E-H7 and E-HS7 receiving rave reviews from Filipino auto enthusiasts. The E-HS9 Flagship will be sold at P6,480,000, while the E-QM5 Plus will be sold at P1,880,000. As Hongqi continues to firmly establish its presence in the Philippines, the E-HS9 and E-QM5 Plus make for formidable additions to the brand’s lineup.
In addition to the updated E-HS9 and E-QM5 Plus models, the event also offered a first look at the upcoming Hongqi HS3 PHEV, a stylish plug-in hybrid SUV that pairs a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a 168 kW electric motor for 565 Nm of torque and 0–100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds.
With up to 115 km pure electric range, over 1,400 km combined range, rapid 19-minute DC fast charging, and a 3.3 kW external power supply function, it delivers both performance and practicality. Inside, a high-tech cockpit, advanced safety systems, and a spacious cabin complete the package.
Distinguishing itself from conventional plug-in hybrids, the Hongqi HS3 PHEV delivers a fully electric driving feel, combining instant power, exceptional acoustic refinement, and a sophisticated ride. With its seamless blend of innovation, efficiency, and luxury, the Hongqi HS3 PHEV is set to be one of the most anticipated arrivals in the Philippine automotive industry.