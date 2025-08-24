Homebuyers’ welfare protection solidified

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said Sunday it is strengthening its efforts to protect homebuyers by resolving their concerns more quickly.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling has instructed Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, head of the DHSUD Zero Backlog Program, to immediately implement measures to address issues raised by homebuyers.

“In accordance with the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for fast and clean service, we will intensify our campaign to help resolve the problems faced by our homebuyers as soon as possible,” Aliling said.

“Our homebuyers deserve peace of mind in acquiring real estate properties. It is our duty, the DHSUD’s mandate, to ensure their protection,” he added.

The Zero Backlog Program, launched by Aliling in May, is part of the department’s eight-point agenda under the President’s “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance.

Of the 3,100 actionable items, including transactions dating back to 2020, only 82 issues remained as of Friday. The DHSUD is on track to resolve all remaining items within the next few days.

Meantime, Paquiz urged the public to file formal complaints against erring developers.

“By filing official complaints, we can properly assist you and provide more efficient services,” Paquiz said. “We need to work together to further improve our service to the public.”

The DHSUD is also intensifying its information and education campaign to guide the public in real estate transactions.

It has launched the DREAM Tips, which outlines necessary documents like a Certificate of Registration and License to Sell that establish the legality of a real estate project. DREAM is an acronym for Demand, Read, Engage, Ask and Move.