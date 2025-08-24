Health department clarifies ‘zero-billing’ program

The Department of Health on Sunday reminded the public that the government’s zero balance billing program for hospital patients applies only to those who agree to be admitted to basic accommodations in DoH hospitals.

DoH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said basic accommodation refers to shared wards, typically with two to three patients per room and cited that these wards, once known as “charity wards,” have since been rebranded to reflect that the services are an entitlement under the Universal Health Care law.

“It is no longer the same as before, when people would think of these wards as smelly or cramped,” Domingo said. “They have improved.”

The current program is available to all individuals, regardless of their income, as long as they are a PhilHealth member and agree to a basic accommodation. This is a shift from the program’s initial 2011 implementation, which was reserved for indigent patients who underwent a screening process.

The zero balance billing program covers the full cost of hospitalization, including professional fees, room charges, medicines and major surgeries.

“If you are asked to buy medicines outside, report it through hotline 8888,” Domingo said. “The order given to us is that all necessary medicines should be available.”

The announcement follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Health Secretary Ted Herbosa to ensure hospitals properly implement the program.