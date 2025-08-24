Globe pilots high-speed laser link across Laguna Lake

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. has completed a trial of Free Space Optics technology, demonstrating high-speed connectivity over an 11-kilometer aerial link across Laguna Lake. This breakthrough could help bring internet access to remote and hard-to-reach locations.

The company said over the weekend that the trial, conducted with Globe subsidiary Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services Inc. (FINSI) and Google X’s TAARA project, reached 10Gbps wireless optical connectivity, with 80 percent of the link spanning over open water.

Likewise, it passed industry standard tests, including throughput, latency, jitter, frame loss, and a 24-hour Bit Error Rate Test.

For rapid deployment

“This milestone represents a significant leap forward in our quest to deliver future-ready and cost-effective transport solutions that are rapidly deployable,” said Gerhard Tan, senior director and head of Technology Strategy and Innovations at Globe.

“The success of the field trial underscores our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to expand connectivity even in geographically challenging environments.”

Google’s TAARA platform uses highly focused light beams to deliver multi-gigabit transmission without the need for fiber or licensed spectrum. Globe said the Laguna Lake trial highlights the resilience of the system under real-world conditions.

FINSI general manager Xerxes Jonash Sta. Ana said the company played a hands-on role in deploying and validating the TAARA system in the field.

He noted that FINSI is committed to introducing innovative, future-ready technologies in the Philippine market — solutions designed to overcome physical limitations and accelerate digital inclusion nationwide.