Globe inclusion networks co-create a culture of belonging

Already fostering an inclusive workforce, Globe is enhancing how it embraces diversity in the workplace by creating safe and supportive communities.

Globe recently introduced Globe Inclusion Networks, which are employee resource groups that create spaces for connection and growth. These include the G Network, a women-led circle dedicated to promoting gender equality, and the Pride Network, a safe space for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies to share experiences, find support and co-create a culture of belonging.

G Network and Pride Network are in line with Globe’s collaboration with the Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP), the company has hosted discussions on SOGIE, transgender inclusion, and psychological safety in the workplace.

Globe encourages regular conversations around allyship, microaggressions, and inclusive language as well as making space for reflection, learning and real connection.

“At Globe, we embrace intersectionality as the bedrock of our cultural strength. This isn’t about ticking boxes. It’s about making sure people feel safe, valued and free to bring their whole selves to work, every day,” Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz said.

“This collaboration reflects how companies like Globe are driving real change by creating spaces where the LGBTQIA+ community is empowered, respected and affirmed,” Ivan Garong, corporate secretary and trustee of PFIP, said.

To reinforce this commitment, Globe had signed the PFIP Pledge of Support, an industry-wide affirmation of inclusive and respectful workplaces.

Through its Code of Conduct and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy commitment, Globe affirms zero tolerance for discrimination and pledges respect and dignity for all.

Globe embraces diversity in all forms, reinforcing the belief that these are not just statements, but the foundation of a future where no one is left behind.

Women make up 44 percent of the Globe organization, while generational diversity includes Gen Z (5 percent), millennials (64 percent), Gen X (31 percent), and Baby Boomers (0.5 percent). Employees who have self-identified as persons with disabilities are also present within the company, affirming its commitment to building inclusive systems that allow all individuals to participate fully.

This culture of care and authenticity continues to earn Globe recognition, including being named Employer of the Year by HR Excellence Awards in 2024 for the third consecutive year, a five-peat winner in HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia-The Philippines Chapter, and an eight-peat winner for Top Workplaces in Asia by ACES Awards 2024.

For Globe, inclusion is not seasonal. It’s a standard that shapes how the company works, leads, and grows with its people.