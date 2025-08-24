‘Gender dimension’ eyes inclusivity

Urban planners must consider "gender dimension" to make public spaces more inclusive, according to a U.S.-based expert in public mobility.

Benjie de la Peña, CEO of the Shared-Use Mobility Center and chairman of the Global Network for Popular Transportation, said that buildings, walkways, and transport terminals should be designed for comfort, not just efficiency.

"Engineers tend to think of efficiency and movement alone, and they don’t think about the waiting part," de la Peña said during a recent "Mobility Chat" at the Philippine Mobility Series 2025. "But in a good system, you think about how it is to wait and dwell."

He noted that women and caregivers have different travel patterns than men and typical office workers. For example, he said they often make multiple stops to drop off children at school, buy groceries, or take older family members to doctor's appointments.

"None of the public transportation systems are particularly friendly to that," the Filipino urban transport expert said.

Booey Bonifacio of Grab, a sponsor of the event, said the Philippine Mobility Series 2025 provides a platform for "civilian voices" to be heard to improve the country's transportation system.

De la Peña added that when urban planners include the gender dimension, they are better able to design for people with the most challenges, which ultimately improves the system for everyone.

The "Mobility Chat" was organized by AltMobility PH, co-presented by the Department of Transportation and in partnership with Grab and the Move As One Coalition.