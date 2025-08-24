Geely EX5, Okavango at MOA

Geely Philippines is bringing its newest models closer to the public this month, with the Geely EX5 electric SUV and the Okavango Elite SUV taking the spotlight at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) from 28 August to 3 September. The event is part of the brand’s New EnerGeely mall tour, which has been making stops in key locations to introduce its refreshed lineup to Filipino buyers.

The EX5 made its official Philippine debut on 30 June, signaling Geely’s formal entry into the fully electric vehicle market. With the constant rise in fuel prices and growing conversations about sustainable transport, the brand says it wants to provide buyers with more options that balance practicality, performance, and eco-conscious driving.

The EX5 is a compact SUV powered by a 60.22 kWh short-blade lithium-iron phosphate battery, a newer battery technology designed to improve safety, efficiency, and energy density. On a full charge, the EX5 is rated to deliver a driving range of up to 425 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. For daily use, that range could comfortably cover most city commutes and weekend trips without the worry of running low too quickly.

Charging flexibility is another highlight. Using a standard charger, the battery can be fully replenished in about six hours, making it convenient for overnight charging at home. For drivers on the go, a fast charger can boost the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in as little as 20 minutes.

Performance-wise, the EX5 delivers 160 kW and 320 Nm of torque, enough to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 6.9 seconds. Geely also integrated its 11-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive System, which combines multiple functions into a single unit for improved energy management, smoother acceleration, and better overall responsiveness on the road.

Sharing the stage with the EV is the Okavango Elite, Geely’s answer for families who prioritize space and versatility. The three-row SUV can seat seven passengers and is designed with comfort in mind, offering leather seating, a three-zone climate control system, and flexible configurations for both passengers and cargo. It’s positioned as an everyday companion for big families, whether for city driving or long out-of-town drives.

The Okavango Elite also meets the requirements for green plates in the Philippines, reflecting its hybrid system’s compliance with current eco-vehicle standards. Its powertrain pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

Geely has priced the EX5 Max at P1,799,000 and the Okavango Elite at P1,368,000, keeping them competitive in the local SUV market. To further attract buyers, Geely Philippines is running a promo where anyone who purchases the EX5 Max until 25 September will also receive a free Meizu Note 22 smartphone.

For Geely, these mall tours are a way for customers to see the cars firsthand, explore their features, and even book test drives. By putting the EX5 and Okavango Elite at the center of attention in one of the busiest malls in the country, the brand is betting that more Filipinos will get curious about what their new models can offer.