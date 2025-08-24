From Paris to the Philippines: Unlocking climate action opportunities

The Philippines is one of the countries most exposed to the risks of climate change. Rising seas, stronger typhoons, and extreme heat all threaten lives and livelihoods. At the same time, the nation is working hard to grow its economy, reduce poverty, and provide reliable energy to a fast-growing population. Balancing these pressures isn’t easy. But the Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015, offers pathways for the Philippines to unlock new opportunities for sustainable development.

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is a game-changer. It’s designed to help countries work together, not in isolation, by creating systems for trading emission reductions, supporting sustainable development, and sharing critical technology. For the Philippines, these tools could unlock new investments, provide access to advanced solutions, and accelerate our pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030.

But while major economies worry about the sheer volume of their emissions, our most urgent challenge is our vulnerability to climate shocks. Typhoons, floods and droughts regularly erase years of progress in farming, housing, and infrastructure.

This is where international cooperation can be a powerful force. Under the Paris framework, we can attract funding for projects that build resilience first, such as restoring mangroves to protect coastal villages or supporting climate-smart farming that ensures harvests even in erratic weather. When these projects generate carbon credits, they do more than just offset emissions for another country, they directly protect Filipino communities at home.

International cooperation also encourages knowledge sharing, which is just as critical as financing. The Philippines could partner with countries that have advanced systems in renewable energy storage, climate-smart irrigation, or disaster prediction. Imagine Filipino farmers using drought-resistant seeds developed abroad, or coastal cities deploying AI-powered flood modeling to save lives during storms. These exchanges may not show up in carbon markets, but they are vital for building resilience in a country where disasters strike with growing frequency.

The economic opportunities are significant. Many activities that qualify for climate cooperation are labor-intensive and can create sustainable jobs. Fisherfolk maintaining mangrove forests, farmers adopting low-emission rice cultivation, or communities reforesting upland areas can all benefit directly. These projects not only capture carbon but also provide stable incomes, strengthen food security, and improve local environments. In this way, international climate mechanisms become tools not just for mitigation, but also for poverty alleviation.

For everyday Filipinos, the impact of these arrangements may not be obvious in technical terms like “credits” or “NDCs.” But the results are tangible: safer homes and communities protected from floods, new livelihoods in green industries, and cleaner air that improves health. These are the real-world dividends of aligning global climate cooperation with local development.

Challenges remain. The Philippines will need strong systems to track and verify emission reductions. Selling too many credits now could make it harder to achieve future targets. Transparent governance is crucial to prevent corruption and ensure that benefits are shared fairly. Yet with the right institutions in place, the opportunities far outweigh the risks.

The Paris Agreement may seem like a distant international treaty. But for the Philippines, its mechanisms can shape how people work, live, and thrive in a changing climate. With the right approach, the country can turn vulnerability into a foundation for resilience, prosperity, and inclusive progress.