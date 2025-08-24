From laptop borrower to computer engineer

Computers are indispensable nowadays for students, especially those taking up technology courses. Aside from research and composition, computers and gadgets are needed for hands-on lessons on hardware assembly, programming or networking.

For students who cannot afford brand new desktop PCs or laptops, they can buy secondhand devices or resort to borrowing from others who are willing to share their equipment.

For SM Foundation Inc. scholar Marjorie Co, she borrowed a laptop while in high school. It seemed ironic as she was surrounded by computer parts at home, where her father repaired such equipment as a side hustle.

A borrowed laptop allowed Co to attend online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. The same lent computer became the unlikely bridge to her aspirations or pursuing a Computer Engineering degree in college. She successfully applied online for an SM college scholarship from the SM Foundation, the first step in realizing her goal inspired by her curiosity on computers.

Becoming an SM scholar gave Co the chance to focus fully on her studies. No longer burdened by tuition worries, she dedicated herself to developing not just her technical skills in computing, but also her personal growth at the Asia Pacific College (APC).

Co pushed herself to gain as much knowledge and experience as she could. Along the way was the challenge of balancing academics with co-curricular activities. She overcame it through careful planning and disciplined time management.

Overcoming challenges

Studying computer engineering was itself a challenge as there was no spoon-feeding from her professors. So she learned to become independent and developed a problem-solving mindset.

She also sharpened her multitasking ability, attention to detail, and leadership skills.

Her college years were filled with opportunities to grow beyond academics. She organized and joined events that connected her with peers and professionals in the tech industry. These experiences with APC taught her the importance of people skills, teamwork and humility.

One of the most valuable life lessons she also learned from the experiences was the importance of asking for help. Openness allowed her to learn beyond the classroom and reminded her that friends, professors and family would always be her anchors — not only in academics but in life.

The computer engineer now draws inspiration not only from her family but also from the SM Foundation itself. Seeing how many scholars the foundation supports each year, and hearing stories of alumni who came back to share their successes, pushed her to persevere further.

“I was inspired not just to do this for my family, but also for the foundation and to be a beacon of hope to young students out there,” she said.

Hard work pays off

Marjorie graduated cum laude from APC, and even before receiving her diploma, she had already secured a job offer through her internship.

She credits her standout performance to qualities nurtured as an SM scholar and as a student of APC.

“Through the SM scholarship, I learned that having grit, leadership and passion for learning were key ingredients in standing out during my internship. Every day, our company will always give us tasks that we have never encountered before, even during our college stay, and having these characteristics can set you apart from others,” she said.

Marjorie describes the experience as “very surreal.” What was once a dream has now become reality.

Looking ahead, she is setting her sights on fulfilling her promise to herself and her family: to buy a new house and travel the world with them.

From a borrowed laptop, Co gained the skills, cultivated the passion, and enriched the knowledge that built the foundation of her success.