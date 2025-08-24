Frayna makes history, tops Abu Dhabi blitz

Woman’s grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna carved her name in history as the first Filipina to win an international women’s chess crown after topping the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival-Ladies Blitz in the United Arab Emirates.

Frayna, who earned her GM title in 2016 after the 42nd World Chess Olympiad held in Baku Azerbaijan, remained unbeaten with 8 points from seven wins and two draws, outplaying a solid pool of 120 competitors from 24 countries.

A many-time member of the Philippine team, Frayna is coached by Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales.

Born in Legazpi, Albay in 1996, Frayna is a product of the Far Eastern University and is a three-time Philippine women’s champion.