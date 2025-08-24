SUBSCRIBE NOW
Francis Libiran unveils 'Sinag' shirt

Renowned designer Francis Libiran has unveiled a fresh take on his iconic “Sinag” design — this time in a shirt version. The original barong, proudly worn by Filipino athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, symbolized national pride with its intricate embroidery.

In a video launch shared on Facebook, Libiran explained, “The intricate pattern evokes unity, progress, and the strength of the Filipino spirit.” The new piece retains the elegance of the original while offering a more versatile, everyday wear option for Filipinos who want to carry the Olympic pride beyond the global stage.

