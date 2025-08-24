First architects group parades nation builders

Long before skyscrapers and modern structures rose in the Philippines, there were already master builders who laid not only the foundations of buildings but also of the profession itself — establishing an organization as solid as the infrastructures they created.

The Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA), the oldest architectural society in Asia, remains strong as it celebrates its 92nd anniversary this year.

In an interview with Daily Tribune’s Straight Talk, PIA president Architect Isabel “Chabeng” Garcia and National Treasurer Architect Mylene Isidro shared the story of their prestigious organization.

PIA has at least 1,000 members. “We are just small compared to UAP, but we are like one big happy family. The camaraderie is strong, and our members include some of the biggest architects in the industry,” Garcia said.

Compact compared with other organizations, PIA nevertheless carries immense prestige, having led crucial projects in the country, such as various heritage and restoration programs, among others.

The group currently has 15 sections nationwide — Baguio, La Union, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Cavite, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Cebu, Negros, Iloilo, Bohol, Cagayan, Butuan and Zamboanga.

PIA also counts accomplished figures among its ranks, including their chancellor, the renowned Carmelo Casas.

“If you’ve been to Manila Gulf, all the high-rises you see there — that’s Casas+Architects whose,” Garcia revealed.

Other famed members considered industry leaders include PRC commissioner Conrad Onglao, architect Roger Villarosa, architect William Coscolluela and PIA National president Architect Terrence Yu. Interestingly, the organization also has nuns who practice architecture while serving in the church.

Industry’s mouthpiece

Founded in 1933, the institute has tirelessly worked to enrich the profession and serve as its voice.

“It’s like having representation. In Congress, you have a voice as an organization, not just as an individual, because you are heard when supported by a group,” Garcia explained.

Together with other architecture groups, PIA fought for the rights of architects and successfully pushed for Republic Act 9266, also known as the Architects’ Law.

Garcia and Isidro said under its current leadership, PIA continues to foster unity — especially with other professionals in the infrastructure sector — emphasizing teamwork over competition.

“Before, engineers were allowed to sign architectural plans. But now, we won. Architects should sign architectural plans, and engineers should sign engineering plans,” Garcia said.

“We should not compete. We should be a team,” she added.

In the past, master architects also handled areas such as plumbing, sanitary work, and interior design. But with the rise of specialized fields, the scope of architectural practice has become more clearly defined.

“Previously, master architects were authorized to sign off on structural, plumbing, electrical and even interior design plans. However, as specialized professions emerged — such as electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, plumbing engineers, sanitary engineers and interior designers — responsibility for these aspects has since been transferred to their respective fields,” Garcia lists.

“The fine line here is that civil engineers can sign on behalf of architects. But architects never sign off on structural work because that comes with an obligation — and liability. If something happens to the structure, the responsibility falls on you,” she further clarified.

Resilient structures

The Philippines, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to earthquakes, making quake-resistant design essential.

“I’ve been a consultant for the Mormons for about 25 to 26 years, specifically in areas that need to be earthquake-proof. Our foundation is mat flooring,” Garcia shared.

With good soil quality and mat flooring, building foundations remain intact even during disasters. “For just a chapel, we used a mat flooring foundation. In the last earthquake in Guihulngan, Negros, the soil gave way, but the building itself remained intact. We only had a few minor cracks, but the foundation was solid,” she recounted.

Real estate and growth

Meanwhile, the country’s real estate market is on a strong trajectory, with demand for residential and work spaces steadily rising alongside government-led development projects. However, the PIA officials noted that the high cost of construction materials remains a challenge.

Overseas Filipino workers are also investing in properties such as condominiums, which Garcia believes is a wise use of hard-earned money.

“If you put [your money] in the bank, how much interest will you really get? But if you put it into a building, it will appreciate in value,” she pointed out.

This principle is reflected in PIA’s own history — financing, purchasing, and managing its establishments. These buildings serve multiple purposes: as showrooms, convention venues, headquarters, and even accommodations for members coming from the provinces.

At its core, PIA not only builds infrastructures but also creates a stronger environment for its members and advances the architectural profession as a whole.