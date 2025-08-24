Filipino inventors win Silicon Valley, ASEAN innovation gold

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has commended four Filipino inventors who won gold medals at the 4th Silicon Valley International Invention Festival held in California earlier this month.

Among the awardees is Ronald Pagsanghan, who developed the Unsinkable PortaBoat. Built from highly buoyant materials and durable fiberglass composites, the boat is designed for quick deployment in disaster-hit communities and can carry up to 10 people. Pagsanghan said the innovation aims to provide vulnerable barangays with accessible rescue equipment.

Father-and-son team Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez and Rigel Gomez were also honored for Sambacur Plus, a supplement derived from Philippine-grown herbs including sambong, banaba, turmeric, and long pepper. The product is designed to strengthen kidney and liver function, with reports that it has helped many Filipinos manage creatinine levels and avoid dialysis.

Jefferson Chong received recognition for creating the Sultana Digital Rice Vendo Machine, which dispenses freshly milled rice through coin or bill payments. The invention lowers milling costs for farmers and makes rice more affordable for consumers, while also promoting healthier freshly milled rice.

China-ASEAN innovation awarded

Meanwhile, Engr. Mark Kennedy Bantugon took home the first prize at the 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition with his eco-friendly Pili AdheSeal—an adhesive sealant made from resin extracted from the native Pili tree.

Aside from its industrial use on materials like glass, plastic, and ceramics, the product can be repurposed as fertilizer and emits a scent similar to essential oils, unlike traditional toxic-smelling sealants.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. lauded the inventors for showcasing Filipino ingenuity on the global stage. “Kayo po ay isa sa mga sandigan ng aming pangako na sa Bagong Pilipinas ang Agham ay Ramdam,” he said, promising continued government support for local innovations that can improve Filipino lives.