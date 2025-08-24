Photos

Families enjoy immersive fun at SM Sta. Mesa’s ‘Fandom Vibe Nation’

Families flock to SM City Sta. Mesa’s “Fandom Vibe Nation” in Quezon City on Sunday, 24 August 2025, for an immersive fan experience. The colorful and lively attraction features three themed zones: Neon Horizon, a vibrant cityscape for photos and TikToks; Idol World, where shoppers can dance, battle, and take on trending challenges with costumes and props; and Neon Golf, a glow-in-the-dark mini-golf maze for groups and friends. Entry is available with receipts worth at least P1,500 from mall tenants, excluding bill payments, or with an SM Cinema ticket.