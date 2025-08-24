Empowering young creatives

Telecommunication company Globe and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) have officially launched a year-long partnership to promote the arts and strengthen creative education among Filipinos, particularly the youth. Key figures at the agreement signing include CCP president Kaye Tinga and Globe’s chief marketing officer Rochelle Vandenberghe, along with CCP vice president for Administration Jose Gaite, were present at the signing. This collaboration aims to foster creativity and support the next generation of Filipino artists.

The partnership, also attended by Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications officer Yolanda Crisanto, senior director of Convergent Segments Strategy Mary Ontiveros, and director of Marketing Strategic Partnerships Rochelle Flores, will empower young talents through programs like Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2025, Virgin Labfest XX: Hinog, and the CCP Arts Education Program, providing essential tools and opportunities for artistic development.