Eastern Visayas fights deluge with science

PALO, Leyte — While much of the country grapples with controversies surrounding flood control projects riddled with alleged corruption, Eastern Visayas is taking a different, science-driven approach. Here, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is pioneering technologies that work with nature instead of against it.

John Glenn Ocaña, DoST regional director, shared details of the ongoing Rainfall and Stormwater Runoff Management Technology for Tropical Catchment (RainS-TECH) project. Launched in 2024 and expected to wrap up by next year, the initiative aims to manage flooding without relying on traditional “hardcore” infrastructure like concrete walls or massive drainage systems.

“Think of it as low-impact development,” Ocaña said. “We’re not building huge structures, but we’re creating the same level of flood protection — sometimes even better — by mimicking the natural processes of the environment.”

The RainS-TECH project is being implemented by De La Salle University (DLSU) and funded by DoST, with support from Eastern Visayas State University, the Palo municipal government, and the Leyte provincial government.

Ocaña noted that similar technologies are already in use in South Korea, where they’ve proven effective in reducing urban flooding. The core idea is simple: instead of letting stormwater run off and overwhelm drainage systems, RainS-TECH channels it back into the ground to recharge the water table.

Palo, a low-lying municipality prone to flooding and home to many regional offices of national agencies, has been chosen as the project’s pilot site.

“We wanted a location where the technology could make a real difference and be closely monitored,” Ocaña explained. “Plus, the DoST regional lab is nearby, fully equipped for soil testing and monitoring.”

The project will roll out three innovative technologies, all initially in Palo but with plans to expand to other flood-prone areas in the region.

A major component includes infiltration trenches in the town center and Baras village. These linear ditches collect rainwater from streets and adjacent surfaces, allowing it to seep through highly permeable soils and replenish underground water sources.

On top of that, RainS-TECH will include a rainwater harvesting system at the Palo municipal hall, ensuring that collected water can be reused for municipal operations.

“This is a shift from the old way of thinking,” Ocaña said. “Instead of pouring billions into concrete projects that may fail or be mismanaged, we’re creating solutions that work with nature. It’s sustainable, efficient and replicable.”

In a region where floods disrupt lives and livelihoods year after year, RainS-TECH offers a glimpse of hope — and a model for how science can protect communities while respecting the environment.