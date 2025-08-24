Earthquake swarm jolts South Carolina

Residents in South Carolina’s Piedmont region were shaken awake overnight Friday as a series of small earthquakes struck the area, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

At least seven quakes were recorded after midnight Saturday, all centered around Greenwood County, located between Columbia and Greenville. The strongest reached a magnitude of 3.0, while the weakest measured 1.8, the USGS reported.

Several residents reported on social media that the shaking was strong enough to wake them or knock small objects off shelves. Authorities said no damage was reported, which is typical for lower-magnitude quakes. South Carolina is one of the most seismically active states on the US East Coast, averaging 10 to 15 earthquakes each year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Most are minor, but history shows the potential for stronger events: in 1886, Charleston was devastated by an earthquake estimated between magnitude 7.0 and 7.3.