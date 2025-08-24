Eala shocks world No. 14 Tauson in US Open debut

Alex Eala pulled off an upset in the US Open after a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) win over world No. 14 Clara Tauson in the first round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York City on Monday.

Eala needed two hours and 36 minutes before she pulled off her first main draw win in a Grand Slam after her early exits in the French Open last May and the Wimbledon Championships in June.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate had to push herself to the limit after trailing 1-5 in the tiebreaker in the third set to pull off the victory.

“Oh my God. It was so so difficult. I mean, she’s a huge player, she’s a great player and definitely not an easy draw in the first round,” Eala said at the post-match interview.

“I was just thinking to push the limit, physically, mentally, this was it."

Eala will take on either Cristina Bucsa of Spain and home favorite Claire Liu in the Round of 64.