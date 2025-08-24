Eala confident despite huge odds

Her brushes with some of the world’s top players should help Alex Eala in her bid to make a deep run in the US Open.

This was the belief of the Filipino netter, who battles world No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark on Monday.

As of writing, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate was taking on Tauson in the first round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York City.

“I feel more physically fit now. I have a year of experience I can lean on,” Eala told sportscaster Dyan Castillejo.

“It’s always going to be a great battle. She’s a very good player, but there are no easy draws here. You just have to come out with the same mindset and focus on yourself.”

Eala said her shoulder won’t be a problem this time after taking a break in Mallorca, Spain and skipping the Cincinnati Open in Ohio and the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

“The shoulder is okay now. We had been doing fewer serves before, but last week we started serving normally again. Everything is healed,” Eala said.

“I feel so fortunate to be here, especially after coming back from an injury. I’m just happy to be healthy and fit to compete.”

Joining another American competition, Eala hopes to rekindle the magic she cast last March at the Miami Open.

Eala made it as far as the semifinal, even beating Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and former world No. 1 player Iga Swiatek, and propelled her into the Top 100 of the world rankings.

The tennis prodigy is also hoping to pick up her first Grand Slam win after first-round exits in the French Open last May and the Wimbledon Championships last June.

“I know how to use the weapons I have. More than anything, I have to stay super focused and run after everything because she’s very aggressive. Let’s see how I handle that,” Eala said.