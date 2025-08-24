Donald Trump will be at the Ryder Cup, where he wants captain Bradley to play

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the growing debate over whether Keegan Bradley should play in addition to captaining the American team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Trump, a longtime golf enthusiast and course owner, took to Truth Social on Saturday to make his stance clear. “Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team – As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT,” he wrote.

Trump also confirmed he plans to attend the tournament’s opening day at Bethpage Black, a move that is expected to draw attention given his history with the sport. His clubs have hosted major events in the past, and in 2017, he attended the Presidents Cup during his first term.

Bradley, 39, was named Ryder Cup captain more than a year ago but has since faced questions over whether he should also compete. Currently ranked 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship but did not automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team. His only option is to select himself as one of his captain’s picks.

The golfer admitted during the Tour Championship on Friday that the decision has been weighing heavily on him, calling it the “biggest decision" of his life.

The Ryder Cup will be held in September at Bethpage Black in New York.