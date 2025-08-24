Doctors divided as FDA panel reconsiders hormone therapy for menopause

Menopause can bring with it a range of disruptive symptoms — hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, and mood changes — and for many women, hormone therapy has long been seen as a possible lifeline. But the treatment remains surrounded by controversy even as new research and regulatory discussions suggest it could benefit more women than previously believed.

According to a report by the New York Post, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently convened an expert panel to reassess hormone therapy’s risks and benefits. The move has reignited debate among doctors and researchers over whether health warnings tied to certain versions of the treatment should be loosened.

Hormone therapy was once a standard prescription for women entering menopause. That changed in 2002, when a large clinical trial studying one form of the therapy was halted early after findings linked it to increased risks of breast cancer and blood clots. The concerns cast a long shadow, discouraging use for years.

Yet subsequent studies painted a more nuanced picture. Modern hormone therapies, used at lower doses and tailored more carefully, often show benefits that outweigh the risks for many women. Still, the question of how to communicate those trade-offs continues to divide experts.

The FDA panel emphasized the therapy’s benefits and suggested that warnings be scaled back for some products. But dozens of medical professionals urged regulators to proceed cautiously, stressing the need for more consultation before changing official guidelines.

Doctors now emphasize that hormone therapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution. “It’s a great option for many, but not all, menopausal women,” physicians told the Post, noting that patient education is critical to informed decision-making.

Hormone therapy generally works by supplementing the estrogen and progesterone that decline as menstruation ceases. Some treatments, such as low-dose vaginal estrogen, primarily address symptoms like vaginal dryness with minimal hormone circulation in the bloodstream, reducing risks significantly. Others — including pills, patches, sprays, gels, and vaginal rings — provide systemic hormone delivery, which can more effectively relieve hot flashes, insomnia, and other whole-body symptoms.

For women like Jennifer Zwink, a nurse from Castle Rock, Colorado, the therapy has been transformative. Zwink began using an estrogen patch alongside an intrauterine device (IUD) that delivers progesterone. She told the Post the regimen eased her hot flashes, improved her sleep, and reduced joint pain and bloating.

As regulators weigh possible changes to labeling and safety warnings, doctors continue to advise women to discuss their personal risks and needs with healthcare providers. The debate underscores a broader challenge: balancing medical caution with the potential to significantly improve quality of life during a difficult transition.