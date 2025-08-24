Djokovic puts family first, says he 'doesn’t want to miss important dates anymore'

As he gears up for the US Open, Novak Djokovic opened up about a significant change in mindset: he no longer wants to miss important family moments.

When asked about his personal life during a pre-tournament media appearance, the 24-time Grand Slam champ said, “I am maybe going to miss out on my daughter’s birthday if I’m doing well… But those are types of things that I really don’t want to be missing anymore. So it’s just on a personal level for me; it’s really important to be there, to show up… for the people that have been showing up for me for all these years playing tennis.”

The US Open begins on 24 August, just days before his daughter Tara’s birthday on 2 September. Djokovic admitted he might still be competing during that time — especially if his tournament run is strong — yet marked that missing such moments is no longer acceptable.

This personal shift comes amid a strategic change in his career trajectory. After a grueling semi-final defeat at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic has opted out of recent Masters events to focus only on Grand Slam tournaments. “I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” he told reporters.

He emphasized that the packed two-week Masters schedule takes a toll, and his priority now is finding motivation and joy—often at the Slams where his passion is strongest.

This move signals a new chapter for Djokovic: a path defined not just by pursuit of records, but by personal presence and family milestones.